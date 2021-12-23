Aide aux cinémas du monde is granted to foreign feature-length film projects and Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s maiden production Girls Will Be Girls has won the prestigious French grant. The film written and directed by debutant Shuchi Talati was produced under the banner of Pushing Buttons Studios, jointly founded by the couple. Ali Fazal said in a statement, “Richa and I are thrilled that being new producers, we’re making the correct choices for our first production. We’re grateful to our French co-producers, Claire from Dolce Vita Films and Shuchi for their efforts in securing us this prestigious grant. It makes our maiden production an Indo-French one.”

Richa Chadha On Their Win

So this happened🥰Our little production project ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ won the prestigious cinema du monde grant! The team is overjoyed ! @sanjaygul @poojachauhan #ShuchiTalati #ClaireChessagne. Special thanks to the amazing @fxdurandy ❣️🙏🏽 All grown up, look @alifazal9 ❣️😘 pic.twitter.com/q8iJP0cRyo — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)