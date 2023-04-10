Veteran Hollywood actor Michael Lerner who is seen in television shows like Clueless and Glee and was nominated for an Oscar for his role in Barton Frink is no more. Michael Lerner, aged 81, died on Saturday evening, as his nephew and The Goldbergs actor Sam Lerner confirmed the news with an Instagram Post. Ryuichi Sakamoto Dies at 71; Oscar-Winning Composer Was Member of Yellow Magic Orchestra.

Michael Lerner No More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Lerner (@samlerner)

