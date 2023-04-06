Urvashi Rautela has gone 'Why' to a placard related to her flashed at one of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 matches. The viral placard from one of the attendees of a match was directed at the actress, hinting at Rishabh Pant. FYI, the cricketer made his first public appearance at Arun Jaitley Stadium to cheer his team Delhi Capitals amidst which a girl was seen holding a poster in hand which reads, “Thank God Urvashi is not here." Rautela questioned 'Why' was she trolled during the IPL match. Urvashi Rautela Posts Pic of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Where Rishabh Pant is Admitted in Mumbai!

Urvashi Rautela's Reply to 'Thank God Urvashi is Not Here' Placard:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

