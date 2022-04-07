SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, which has crossed Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office is also roaring in India. As in week two, the Hindi version of the flick starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR has minted a total of Rs 203.59 crore at the ticket window. RRR Movie Review: SS Rajamouli's Big Fat Optical-Overload, Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, Is A Must-Watch In Theatres! (LatestLY Exclusive).

RRR Box Office Update:

#RRR is second #Hindi film to hit DOUBLE CENTURY [post pandemic]... Absence of major film/s this weekend will boost its biz... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 6.50 cr, Wed 5.50 cr. Total: ₹ 203.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/0jKek854Cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)