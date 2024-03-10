Director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala sparked excitement by posting an update regarding an upcoming projection on social media, effectively putting an end to the speculation surrounding Salman Khan's much-anticipated sequel, Kick 2. On March 10, Nadiadwala Grandson's official X handle shared an article from a media outlet and wrote, "We would like to officially announce that all speculations and rumours with regard to #Kick2 are untrue." In the same post, it was also written that a special project with director AR Murgadoss is currently underway. The tweet further read, "A special project with #ARMurugadoss is underway. Would kindly request all media houses to wait for the official announcement soon. Thank you!" Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss Collaborate for Kick 2; Actioner to Release in Theatres During Eid 2025 Weekend – Reports.

Check Out Nadiadwala Grandson’s X Post Here:

We would like to officially announce that all speculations and rumours with regard to #Kick2 are untrue. A special project with #ARMurugadoss is underway. Would kindly request all media houses to wait for the official announcement soon. Thank you! https://t.co/ZYt3blrptd — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) March 10, 2024

