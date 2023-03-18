Jurassic Park star Sam Neill opened up about his battle against stage-three blood cancer in his memoir. He has made the revelation in his book Did I Ever Tell You This?, which releases next week. As per The BBC, Neill first noticed he had lumpy glands in his neck while on publicity tour for Jurassic World Dominion last year. The actor also shared a video on his Instagram talking about his health. Jessica Jones Actor Eka Darville Starts GoFundMe to Help Fund Son's Treatment For Brain Cancer.

Sam Neill Diagnosed with Cancer:

Sam Neil reveals he’s currently being treated for Stage III blood cancer. (via https://t.co/Vv8yVWoefL) pic.twitter.com/aCj8tqKbTQ — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) March 17, 2023

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SamNeillTheProp (@samneilltheprop)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)