Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s film Samrat Prithviraj has managed to see a little growth collection wise on day two at the box office. As the historical drama minted Rs 12.60 crore on its second day at the ticket window. With this, the total of the movie stands at Rs 23.30 crore. Samrat Prithviraj Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Wages a Rather Cold War To Draw Whistles! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection:

#SamratPrithviraj witnesses limited growth on Day 2... Metros - which contribute a major chunk of revenue - remain low... Mass circuits are strong... A big push on Day 3 is a must for a healthy weekend total... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr. Total: ₹ 23.30 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/NMTKGIWIrK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2022

