Indian podcaster and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, made headlines during a fiery segment on Piers Morgan Uncensored by confronting Hina Rabbani Khar and exposing Pakistan’s terror links with visual evidence. Holding up photos of Osama bin Laden and Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Hafiz Abdul Rauf, allegedly leading funeral prayers attended by Pakistani army officers, Allahbadia accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists. "I have no narrative other than the one the world should know," Allahbadia said. Joined by journalist Barkha Dutt, former Pakistani foreign minister Hina Khar, and Shehzad Ghias Shaikh, the three-minute clip of the exchange on Piers Morgan Uncensored has gone viral. India-Pakistan Ceasefire: Indian Army Says No Enemy Drones Are Being Reported, Situation Under Full Control.

Ranveer Allahbadia Exposes Pakistan's Terror Links on Piers Morgan Show

"THIS is the narrative the world should know." Ranveer Allahbadia holds up a picture of Osama Bin Laden during Piers Morgan's debate on the ceasefire with Pakistan. Watch in full 👇 📺 https://t.co/Qdt5aeDU8q@piersmorgan | @BeerBicepsGuy | @BDUTT pic.twitter.com/9l0XVWZkHy — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) May 12, 2025

Ranveer Allahbadia Counters Hina Rabbani Khar on Piers Morgan Show

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)