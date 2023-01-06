It looks like season two of Jenna Ortega's Wednesday is set to be announced at any moment as Netflix has teased it in a new post online. It's unclear when the announcement might arrive, but one can assume it should be sometime soon only. Just this week, there was a rumour stating how the show might move from Netflix to Amazon Prime Video given Amazon owning MGM, however, it was debunked. Wednesday: Jenna Ortega's 'The Addams Family' Spinoff Not Moving to Amazon Prime Video, Will Continue to Stream on Netflix - Reports.

