It's a day to celebrate for all Selena Gomez fans, as the singer-actress has touched 400 million on Instagram. Well, with this, she has created history and has become the most followed female star on the photo-video sharing app. Check it out. Selena Gomez Flashes Cleavage in Makeup-Free Selfie, Uses Miley Cyrus Song Title In Instagram Post Caption (View Pics).

Selena Gomez Hits 400M on Insta:

.@SelenaGomez becomes the first woman to surpass 400 million followers on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/tHhSPGY7UW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)