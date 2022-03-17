South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN confirmed to make a come back in May and release a full album. The forthcoming album will be their first in seven months since October, 2021 and their first full album in last two years. GHOST9’s Lee Kang-sung Tests Positive for COVID-19, Temporarily Cancels All Scheduled Activities.

