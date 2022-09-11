Shantaram is an upcoming drama series on Apple TV+ that is based on Gregory David Roberts' novel of the same name. The series will premiere on October 14. Shantaram is about a fugitive, Lin Ford, who goes to Bombay but struggles to avoid trouble. He falls for a woman and then has to make a tough choice between freedom and love. Shantaram: Radhika Apte to Star Along With Charlie Hunnam and Richard Roxburgh in Apple TV’s Upcoming Series.

