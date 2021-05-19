Sonalee Kulkarni made her birthday special on Tuesday (May 18) as she got hitched with Kunal Benodekar. Earlier, they performed a court marriage in Dubai. The couple got married in a Hindu Temple. Sonalee took to Instagram, to share the reason why they prepared an intimate wedding.

Check Out Sonalee Kulkarni's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonalee Kulkarni (@sonalee18588)

Sonalee and Kunal Get the Blessings Of Everyone Virtually:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonalee Kulkarni (@sonalee18588)

Some Happy Moments In The Temple:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonalee Kulkarni (@sonalee18588)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)