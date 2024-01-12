Preeti Pillai has lent her dulcet tones to a myriad of beautiful love tracks, each resonating as a chart-topping hit. The latest addition, "Madabhara Mizhiyoram," from the film Malaikottai Vaaliban, is poised to continue this success as another soul-stirring love ballad. Crafted by the talented Prashant Pillai, the song exudes magic in its portrayal of love. Capturing the romantic tale, the visuals featuring Mohanlal and Sonalee Kulkarni offer a glimpse into their love story. With its enchanting composition, "Madabhara Mizhiyoram" is destined to cast a spell and win over the hearts of music lovers. Malaikottai Vaaliban: Mohanlal Is Super Strong in New Footage From Lijo Jose Pellissery's Film (Watch Video).

Watch Madabhara Mizhiyoram Song Here:

