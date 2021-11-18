Brass Against's singer Sophia Urista has apologised after she urinated on a (willing) fan at the stage of her band's show in Florida. She took to her social media and put up a statement stating she has always pushed her limits onstage but admitted that her peeing stunt was not right. FYI, at a concert, Sophia called a male fan on stage made him lie down, and then urinated on him while performing Rage Against the Machine’s Wake Up. The band is now permanently banned by NASCAR from its venues. Sophia Urista, Brass Against’s Frontwoman, Pees on a Willing Fan’s Face During the Band’s Performance (Watch Video).

Sophia Urista Apologises:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Urista (@sophiaurista)

Here's The Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)