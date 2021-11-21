Sophia Urista, Brass Against's frontwoman, has been making headlines from a few days after her controversial 'pee' incident at a Florida concert went viral. Now, teasing fans with deets about her new concert the singer took to her Instagram and took a sly dig at people who still are not over her 'piss' mistake in the past. She slammed them all with a bold caption. FYI, Sophia had urinated on a willing fan's face on the stage of her previous show, for which she even apologised. Coming to her new concert, it's going to take place at Saint Vitus on November 22. Sophia Urista, Brass Against’s Frontwoman, Apologises After Urinating on a Male Fan at Concert (View Post).

Sophia Urista New Concert Deets:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Urista (@sophiaurista)

Here's The Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)