The fans, who arrived to see the Brass Against‘s Welcome To Rockville performance, were in for a shocking event. The frontwoman of the band, Sophia Urista, peed on a willing fan during the band's performance and left everyone in the crowd as well on the internet shocked. Brass Against tweeted apologising later saying that Sophia got carried away and it’s not something anyone will see again at their shows.

Check Out The Video Below:

rockville is really crazy 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6ekkc0XahC — jayde 🅴 (@jaydetbh) November 12, 2021

Check Out The Tweet Below:

We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona. — Brass Against (@BrassAgainst) November 13, 2021

