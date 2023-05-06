The Malayalam movie 2018 is based on the Kerala Floods that had happened in the year 2018. The film directed by Jude Anthany Joseph stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali among others. Tovino took to Twitter to thank everyone for the amazing response towards their film. He tweeted, “I am incredibly grateful for the amazing reception that #2018Movie has received.” 2018 Movie Review: Netizens Hail Tovino Thomas and Kunchacko Boban's Malayalam Film Based on Kerala Floods.

2018 Movie

EVERYONE IS A HERO! 🙏🏼🤗❤️ I am incredibly grateful for the amazing reception that #2018Movie has received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all who have watched and shared their feedback.❤️ #HousefulShows pic.twitter.com/xnS3PWR1cs — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) May 5, 2023

