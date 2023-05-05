Jude Anthany Joseph directorial, 2018, released in theatres on May 5. Starring Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan among others, the Malayalam movie is based on 2018 Kerala floods. The film was officially announced in November 2022 and made it to the big screens in 2023. Having said that, as per early reviews, the movie is garnering praises for its plot and terrific starcast. Here, check out 2018's Twitter review below. 2018 Movie Teaser: Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali's Multi-Starrer Film is a Searing Look Into 2018 Kerala Floods Tragedy (Watch Video).

'Outstanding'

One word - Outstanding 🔥 Flooding positive talks all over !! #2018Movie pic.twitter.com/Dkz8Mkx5r3 — 𝘡𝘶𝘧𝘪 (@SufidulQuerist) May 5, 2023

'Brilliant'

#2018Movie Brilliant Survival Drama Film boasts of terrific performances from the cast and is strong technically as well. Will make you go awww at several occasions. Second half is an absolute treat. Go for it. Stunner Jude Anthany Joseph👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4WyhuR9BVp — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) May 5, 2023

'Fire'

#2018Movie Second Half till now is 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MGDITfRrBE — What The Fuss (@W_T_F_Channel) May 5, 2023

'Good Watch'

First half started a bit slow but gained pace towards interval. The core of the movie is the 2nd half which is excellent. Nobin Paul deserves special mention for the terrific score. Neat performances from the entire cast & good direction. Overall, a very good watch👏🏼 #2018movie pic.twitter.com/05xH8gNCEB — Jerin Chacko (@mallucanadian) May 5, 2023

'Good Performances'

#2018Movie Ok First half & Very good second half and climax👌. Good performance from lead casts, especially @ttovino and Asif done really well Technical side & Music also need special mention. Jude's Direction 👍 On the negative side - First half could have been better,… pic.twitter.com/8RN8QDkqkK — MalayalamReview (@MalayalamReview) May 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)