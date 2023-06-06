The movie 2018 is a Malayalam survival thriller Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali among others. The film directed by Jude Anthany Joseph released in theatres on May 5 and now it is all set to be streamed on the OTT platform. 2018 movie will stream on SonyLIV from June 7. This film will be available to watch on the streaming giant from 12am. 2018 Movie Review: Jude Anthany Joseph's Film Celebrates Humanity in This 'Disaster' Film With Impressive Show From Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Lal and Others.

Watch The Trailer Of 2018 Movie Below:

