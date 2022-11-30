RRR has made its way into the hearts of the audience and now it has another prestigious award to its name. The film has bagged an award in the Best International Feature category at the Sunset Circle Awards 2022. Film Updates took to its social media handle to share the same. X: Mia Goth's Movie Wins in Best Horror Film Category at SC Awards 2022!

Take a look:

2022 Sunset Circle Awards: Best International Feature #SCAwards Winner: RRR Runner-up: Decision to Leave pic.twitter.com/FeNGdcgm1J — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 30, 2022

