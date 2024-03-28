Malayalam survival drama Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), directed by Blessy, stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and is generating early box office buzz. Advance bookings have reportedly crossed Rs 8.9 crore globally, with Kerala, UAE, UK and ROI leading the charge. The film follows Najeeb, a Malayali migrant worker forced into servitude as a goatherd in Saudi Arabia. The movie released in theatres today. Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Review: Mani Ratnam Calls Director Blessy’s Film a Visual Spectacle, Praises Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Performance (Watch Video).

Aadujeevitham Advance Booking Update

#Aadujeevitham 8.9cr+ Worldwide Advance Booking Gross[Via @Box_OfficeTrack] - Highest Contributions from Kerala, UAE & UK, ROI - Prithviraj's Career Best - Without Gulf Nations[Except UAE] In Cinemas Today 🐐🔥🔥https://t.co/q0zzoR2VP1 — MalayalamReview (@MalayalamReview) March 28, 2024

