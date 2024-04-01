Blessy's directorial Aadujeevitham, aka The Goat Life, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, continues to dominate the box office as it completes 4 days. The movie, which was released on March 28, had already shattered Lucifer's record by becoming the fastest Mollywood film to reach Rs 50 crore worldwide. The Blessy directorial, which was made at a budget of Rs 80 crore, has already earned Rs 65.1 crore after completing four days at the global box office, promising a much more dominant run in the upcoming days. Aadujeevitham Aka The Goat Life Box Office: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Survival Thriller Becomes Mollywood’s Fastest Film To Reach Rs. 50 Crore Globally!.

Aadujeevitham Aka The Goat Life Box Office Collection

#Aadujeevitham / #TheGoatLife 4 days gross collection - ₹65.1 Cr 💥💥💥 Record breaking weekend on card 🔥🔥🔥 Previous best #Lucifer - ₹55 Cr + pic.twitter.com/0f342Nonul — Kerala Box Office (@KeralaBxOffce) April 1, 2024

