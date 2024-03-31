Prithviraj Sukumaran and Blessy's highly anticipated film Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life, finally graced the theatres on March 28, 2024. Its release has been nothing short of spectacular, as within just three days, it shattered a longstanding record in Mollywood by swiftly surpassing the Rs. 50 crore mark worldwide, previously held by the blockbuster Lucifer. The movie boasts a stellar cast, including Amala Paul, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Rik Aby, and others. Set against the backdrop of a real-life incident, it narrates the poignant tale of Najeeb Muhammad, an Indian migrant worker who unexpectedly finds himself living a harrowing existence as a goat herder in the barren deserts of Saudi Arabia. Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Intense Act As Najeeb Gets Lauded by Critics in Film's 'Miserablist Narrative'.

Aadujeevitham Aka the Goat Life Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark At The Global BO

#Aadujeevitham smashes a 5-year-old record as Mollywood's fastest to reach 50 crore worldwide, surpassing the milestone set by #Lucifer🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/iCiUDd4eqK — MalayalamReview (@MalayalamReview) March 31, 2024

