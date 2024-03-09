The eagerly awaited trailer for Prithviraj Sukumaran's film Aadujeevitham, aka The Goat Life, has finally been unveiled, offering a glimpse into the gripping survival adventure awaiting audiences. Set against the backdrop of a vast desert, the trailer opens with an ominous dialogue emphasising the confinement of its characters. Prithviraj portrays a man struggling to survive as he tends to goats amidst harsh conditions, depicted through his weathered appearance and rugged surroundings. Flashbacks reveal glimpses of his past life, showcasing his journey from his hometown to the unforgiving desert. The trailer teases intense challenges, including scorching heat, dangerous wildlife encounters, and massive sandstorms, hinting at the protagonist's quest for escape. Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Survival Drama Preponed! Blessy Directorial to Now Release on March 28.

Watch Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Trailer:

