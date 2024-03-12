The song “Galatta” from the upcoming film Aavesham has been released, and it is an electrifying number composed by Sushin Shyam. Featuring Fahadh Faasil in a never-before-seen avatar, the versatile actor is depicted smoking in a liquor shop as he watches a few youngsters dancing. Talking about his look, he is dressed in an all-white ensemble and complements his appearance by adorning gold jewellery. This song is sure to leave you excited for Jithu Madhavan’s directorial. Aavesham Teaser Out! Fahadh Faasil Looks Solid As Ranga in Jithu Madhavan’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Watch Video Of Galatta Song Below:

