Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to announce that Mahesh Babu is a part of Acharya in a very special way. The megastar thanked the latter for introducing ‘Padaghattam’ in Acharya in his endearing voice and also thanked him for becoming a part of Koratala Siva’s directorial. Acharya: Mahesh Babu Lends His Voice For Chiranjeevi – Ram Charan’s Film.

Mahesh Babu Lends His Voice For Acharya

Dearest @urstrulyMahesh Delighted to have you introduce ‘Padaghattam’ in your endearing voice in #Acharya Thank you for becoming a part of the film in a very special way!! I am sure fans & audiences will be just as thrilled to hear you as much as @AlwaysRamCharan & I loved it! — Acharya (@KChiruTweets) April 22, 2022

