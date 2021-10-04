Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have fan followers not just in the country but across the globe and they all eagerly look forward to their films. The father and son duo would be featured together in the upcoming action drama, Acharya. It has been a long time since movie buffs are waiting to know about its release date. The latest buzz is Acharya is expected to be released during the time of Christmas this year. As per a tweet posted by Aakashavaani on Twitter, the makers might give a clarification on the film’s release by today (October 4) evening. It read, “#Acharya : Clarity about the release date expected to come out by this evening. Christmas 2021 & another date in next year are in consideration.” Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is one of the most anticipated films of Tollywood.

Update On Acharya Movie Release Date:

#Acharya : Clarity about the release date expected to come out by this evening. Christmas 2021 & another date in next year are in consideration — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) October 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)