Akshara Hassan and Usha Uthup have teamed up for the film Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu. Set to be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 25, this film revolves around a young girl who hails from a conservative family. The trailer gives a glimpse of how she is trying to ‘strike a balance between societal expectations and personal desires’.

Watch The Trailer Of Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu Below:

