Renowned actor and VJ from the Tamil television industry, Anandha Kannan died on Monday (August 16). Reportedly, he passed away due to cancer at the age of 48. This sad news was shared by filmmaker Venkat Prabhu who was a close friend of the deceased. Kannan was a popular host during the 90s and early 2000s.

Anandha Kannan No More:

A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences pic.twitter.com/6MtEQGcF8q — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 16, 2021

