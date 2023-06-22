Adivi Sesh took to his Instagram and shared pics and video of new members in his family. Well, the Major star seems to be a cat lover, as he updated his fans via Instagram that he has adopted two cute kitten sisters. That's not it, as he also revealed their names i.e Tooti and Frooti. Goodachari 2: Adivi Sesh Announces Sequel to the Action Spy Thriller; Promises To Treat Fans With ‘G2 Pre Vision’ Video on New Year 2023.

Adivi Sesh Adopts Cats:

