Emraan Hashmi is onboard for the upcoming spy thriller G2. The film starring Adivi Sesh in the lead is a sequel to Goodachari. The makers shared an official announcement on social media regarding Emraan joining the cast of Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi’s film. The makers stated, “The ever sensational @emraanhashmi is on board mission #G2”. Banita Sandhu in G2! Actress To Make Her Tollywood Debut With Adivi Sesh’s Goodachari Sequel (View Pic).

