Goodachari is the hit 2018 film starring Adivi Sesh in the lead. The actor has announced the sequel to the action spy thriller, Goodachari 2, serving as a perfect treat for fans ahead of New Year 2023. He even revealed that ‘G2 Pre Vision’ video will be released on January 9, 2023. HIT 2: Hindi Version of Adivi Sesh’s HIT–The Second Case To Release in Theatres on December 30.

Adivi Sesh Announces Goodachari 2

#G2 it is! Just a little taste for the New Year ❤️ An Epic Action Film visualized by our Brilliant Director @vinaykumar7121 You will know what I mean when you see our “Pre Vision” Video. We will Launch MASSIVE on Jan 9 in Mumbai & Delhi. #HappyNewYear guys 🔥#Goodachari2 pic.twitter.com/WkZ46elqJ2 — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) December 29, 2022

