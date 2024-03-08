There are reports circulating online about Ajith Kumar undergoing minor surgery following diagnosis of a small tumour in the nerve between his ear and eardrum. According to Galatta Media, the hospital management revealed that the Vidaa Muyarchi actor is recovering well and would soon be discharged from the hospital. Until then, the actor will be kept under observation. Ajith Kumar Admitted at Private Hospital in Chennai For Routine Check-Up - Reports.

Ajith Kumar Health Update

