Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai, according to the latest reports. As per Zoom TV, the actor is 'fine' and has been hospitalised as he underwent a routine medical checkup. The 52-year-old actor is expected to be seen next in Vidaa Muyarchi. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more deets on AK's hospitalisation. Ajith Kumar’s New Pics With Vidaa Muyarchi Co-Star Arav From Azerbaijan Take Internet By Storm!

Ajith Kumar Admitted to Hospital

News reports: AK is admitted in a private hospital for regular health check-up! pic.twitter.com/SC9nOlfquD — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) March 7, 2024

