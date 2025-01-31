The teaser of L2: Empuraan, also known as L2E, has left fans and movie enthusiasts impressed. Even Prabhas can’t stop raving about the teaser for the highly anticipated Lucifer sequel. Taking to his Insta Story, Prabhas praised the teaser as ‘world class’ and highlighted the film’s breathtaking visuals, noting how it has been ‘stunningly shot’ under the direction of Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actor wrapped up his message by extending his best wishes to the entire L2E team. Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, the film is slated for a theatrical release on March 27. Prithviraj Sukumaran Confirms Mohanlal-Starrer ‘L2: Empuraan’ as a ‘Standalone Film’, Drops Hints About ‘Lucifer Part Three’.

Prabhas Showers Praises on ‘L2: Empuraan’ Teaser

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@actorprabhas)

