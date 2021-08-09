Allu Arjun is filming Pushpa and his daughter Arha is debuting with Samantha Akkineni starrer Shakuntalam. It so happened that both of them are filming on the same set. Arjun shared this happy coincidence on Twitter saying that he thought such a thing would happen 15-20 years down the line and not now.

Today my daughter Arha and I are shooting for different films at the same location. So, got to visit her set. I was expecting something like this to happen maybe after 15-20 years. But it happened so soon. PUSHPA meets BHARATA in SHAAKUNTHALAM. What a memorable coincidence 💖 pic.twitter.com/4J3mMZmmBj — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 9, 2021

