The Pushpa star Allu Arjun, who happens to be fans fave took the internet by storm today after he dropped a monochrome picture of him online posing in a see-through tee. In the click, we get to see the superstar in long hair and rugged look, which made his admirers wonder, is this new look for Pushpa 2. Whatsoever, he does look charming, what say? Pushpa 2: Shooting Of Allu Arjun’s Next To Commence From August, Film To Release In 2023 – Reports.

Allu Arjun:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)