Allu Arjun is all set to collaborate with director Trivikram Srinivas once again and this would mark their fourth project. As per reports, the actor would star in the filmmaker’s first pan-India film that is expected to go on floors in 2024. An official announcement on the same is awaited. Pushpa 2 The Rule: Allu Arjun's Pushpa Escapes Prison and Faces a Tiger in First Promo From Sukumar's Film (Watch Video).

Allu Arjun And Trivikram Srinivas Movie

