After taking the internet by storm with her wedding proposal video, Amala Paul today shared series of breathtaking photos from her marriage ceremony with entrepreneur Jagat Desai online. The couple via dreamy pics on Instagram confirmed that they have tied the knot in Kochi. Right from walking hand-in-hand to romantically posing with each other, the newlyweds twin in lilac ethnic outfits in their wedding pics. Have a look! Actress Amala Paul Says ‘Yes’ to Dreamy Marriage Proposal From Longtime Beau Jagat Desai on Her Birthday; Couple Seals It With a Kiss (Watch Video).

Amala Paul Marries Jagat Desai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagat Desai (@j_desaii)

