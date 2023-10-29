Actress Amala Paul recently shared intimate moments with fiancé Jagat Desai, offering glimpses into their romantic journey. In the latest pictures, Amala donned a soft pink bandana top and pants, exuding casual elegance. Meanwhile, Jagat opted for a laid-back style, sporting a yellow jacket over a white shirt paired with denim jeans. Days earlier, Jagat made a romantic gesture, going down on one knee to propose to Amala. Amala captioned the post, "From the party where it all began to celebrating a lifetime together - our love story unfolds." Amala Paul Birthday: Check Out Her Coolest Fashion Outings.

See Amala Paul and Jagat Desai's Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

