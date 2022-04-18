The makers of Ante Sundaraniki have released brand new posters of the film’s lead pair, Nani and Nazriya Fahadh. Promising it to be a fun film of the year, the team revealed that the teaser of Vivek Athreya’s film will be released on April 20.

Ante Sundaraniki Teaser

