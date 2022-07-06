Bandhu Prasad Aleyamma shared on Twitter that Mahesh Narayanan’s directorial Ariyippu, starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead, has been selected into the international competition category of the 75th Locarno Film Festival. He also shared that it is the first Indian film to be featured in that category after Rituparno Ghosh’s Antarmahal in 2005. Ariyippu will have the world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival on August 4. After Take Off, Kunchacko Boban And Mahesh Narayanan Team Up Again For Ariyippu!

Proud Moment For Team Ariyippu And Malayalam Cinema

The film is produced by Shebin Backer, Kunchacko Boban and Mahesh Narayanan. Kunchacko and Divyaprabha portray lead characters in this marital drama set in the pandemic stricken times in Noida. #AriyippuFilm (2/n) — Bandhu Prasad Aleyamma (@bandhuprasad) July 6, 2022

World Premiere Of Ariyippu

Its a huge moment for me also as I am handling the festival programming of the film. I am grateful to Mahesh for having me in his team as programmer since his debut Take Off. Filmmaker, Producer and Lead actors will attend the World Premiere of the film at #Locarno on 4th of Aug — Bandhu Prasad Aleyamma (@bandhuprasad) July 6, 2022

