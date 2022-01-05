Looks like the third wave of coronavirus is taking a massive toll on the film industry, as we are hearing that many stars are getting infected by the deadly virus. Now, it's South star Arun Vijay who has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The actor took to social media and informed one and all that he is under home quarantine and following all the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Arun Vijay Diagnosed With Coronvius:

Hi everyone!! This is to inform you'll that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently under home quarantine and following all the safety protocols as per my doctor's advice. Thanks for all the love.. Stay safe & take care everyone 🙏🏽 — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) January 5, 2022

