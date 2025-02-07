Bazooka, an upcoming Malayalam film, stars Mammootty alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon and other notable actors. The two-minute teaser, released on 15 August 2024, promises high-octane drama, with Gautham portraying a police officer. It hints at an intense conflict described as "a game between good and bad," featuring Mammootty in his signature swag. The latest update reveals that the film is set to release in theatres on April 10. Fans can look forward to a thrilling cinematic experience filled with drama, action, and gripping performances led by Mammootty and Gautham Vasudev Menon. ‘Bazooka’ Teaser: Mammootty Brings His Swag to This Thrilling Battle Between ‘Good and Bad’ (Watch Video).

Bazooka To Hit Theatres On This Date

