The makers of Mammootty's upcoming action film, Bazooka, on Tuesday unveiled a new still of the Malayalam superstar. The freshly unveiled stylish still features a closeup shot of Mammootty in a black suit exuding intensity and aura. The movie is directed by debutant director Deeno Dennis and also features filmmaker and actor Gautham Vasudev Menon in a key role, promising a gripping cinematic experience. The cast also includes Babu Antony, Hakim Shahjahan, Sidharth Bharthan and Divya Pillai among others. Produced under the banners Yoodlee Films and Theatre of Dreams, Bazooka is scheduled for a grand release on April 10. ‘Bazooka’: Mammootty and Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Film to Hit Theatres on April 10.

Mammooty’s New Still From ‘Bazooka’

