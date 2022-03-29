Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's Beast is one of the most anticipated films of the year. With this, fans are waiting with bated breath for the makers to unveil the teaser of the film soon. Now, ahead of the flick's release on April 13, filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar dropped a cryptic message on Twitter today writing 'tomorrow (March 30)'. So, is Beast trailer dropping soon. Beast: Teaser of Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s Film Likely To Release on April 1!

நாளை… — Nelson Dilipkumar (@Nelsondilpkumar) March 29, 2022

