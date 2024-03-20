It's confirmed! Dhanush is starring as the lead in legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja's biopic. The makers organised an official film launch event today, unveiling the project's intriguing first look. The poster sees a young boy lost in a chaotic city. The film will be helmed by Arun Matheswaran. Yesterday, Dhanush had shared a cryptic post online hinting about the much-awaited project. Check out the film's first ever poster below. Dhanush Teases Mysterious New Project, To Drop Update on THIS Date and Time; Will It Be His Rumoured Ilaiyaraaja Biopic?

Ilaiyaraaja's Biopic First Look

