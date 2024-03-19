Months of speculation surrounding a biopic on legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja seem to be coming to fruition. Acclaimed actor Dhanush recently fueled the fire by dropping a cryptic poster on X featuring a lone guitar. The caption simply reads "An epic journey begins," hinting at his involvement in the project. The poster also displays the date March 20, 2024 with the time 12.30 PM, suggesting a potential announcement or reveal on that date. Reports indicate that the biopic will be helmed by director Arun Matheswaran. Dhanush To Lead Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja's Biopic! Production to Kick Off in October 2024.

Dhanush Drops Deets About His Next?

An epic journey begins pic.twitter.com/A7bQAO1Vy7 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) March 19, 2024

