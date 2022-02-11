Malayalam movie star Mammootty will next be seen in Amal Neerad's Bheeshma Parvam and the makers have dropped the official teaser of the film. Mammootty makes a grand entry with bgm score and with action scenes, he delivers a dialogue by the end to make it complete.

Bheeshma Parvam Teaser

